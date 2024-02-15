Maine MILL opens exhibit about unseen labor

LEWISTON, ME – The Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor opened on February 8 a new exhibit about unseen labor. The show expands the story of people working in Maine, and the story of their work—seen and unseen. It organizes such work thematically, with sections focused on the labor of Black people, children and unions, as well as unpaid labor in prisons and the domestic sphere. The show highlights and celebrates artwork by Candy Chang and Auburn-based Tanja Hollander. Both of these artists’ works relate directly to the museum’s memorial efforts following the October 25, 2023 mass shooting. A number of memorial items are also on display within the exhibit.

Rachel Ferrante, Maine MILL’s executive director shared, “We are thrilled to present Tanja’s Ephemera Project and Candy’s A Monument for the Anxious and Hopeful, each of which are so powerful on their own. Set against the backdrop of the complex themes of unseen labor, we hope the show will invite numerous opportunities for thought and dialogue. And our newly created memorial space will be available for the community throughout the run of the show.”

For more information about Maine MILL (formerly Museum L-A) and its events and exhibits, visit mainemill.org or call 207-333-3881. The museum is located at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston. Visitor hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10am – 4pm.