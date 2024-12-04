Maine Music Society presents: “A Season of Celebration”

The Maine Music Society Chorale; Photo by Jared Morneau

LEWISTON, ME — The Maine Music Society Chorale, directed by Dr. Richard Nickerson, is thrilled to announce its upcoming holiday concert, A Season of Celebration, to be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Franco Center in Lewiston.

This festive performance will showcase a wonderful blend of timeless holiday music, including cherished carols and some new seasonal favorites. Its featured work this year is Francis Poulenc’s Gloria. The concert will also include a stunning arrangement of Dan Forrest’s Angels We Have Heard on High.

As part of the celebration, the audience will be invited to join the Chorale in its traditional holiday sing-along, adding to the joy and community spirit of the season.

The 80+ volunteer singers from the Lewiston-Auburn area, under the direction of Artistic Director Richard Nickerson, have been rehearsing for weeks to deliver a performance that promises to inspire and uplift. With a perfect mix of festive traditions and new holiday gems, A Season of Celebration will surely fill the Franco Center with the warmth, wonder, and excitement of the season.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit us online at www.mainemusicsociety.org or call the MMS office at 207-333-3386. While you can purchase tickets at the door, we encourage you to buy your tickets in advance to secure your seats for this highly anticipated event.

Tickets:

Adult – $27*; Senior – $25*; Student – $6*

Children under 12: free when accompanied by an adult.

Group rates available for 10 or more tickets to the same performance purchased at the same time. Call our business office: 207-333-3386.

* Price includes all handling fees

The Maine Music Society thanks its Season Underwriters Hardy, Wolf & Downing and the Sun Journal, the Event Co-Sponsor Liberty Mutual, Supporters Norman Hanson & DeTroy and The Ladd Foundation for making this concert possible.

The Maine Music Society (MMS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the Lewiston-Auburn area through performances of choral music in a broad range of musical genres — contemporary, musical theatre, classical, opera, oratorio. MMS’s 80+ volunteer singers, musicians, and staff share a passion for creating music that inspires, uplifts, and connects the community.