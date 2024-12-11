Photography on display in December at CMMC art gallery

LEWISTON, ME — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is proud to display the photographs of Corey Kinnan and Heather Gould during the month of December.

Kinnan is a travel photographer who finds his greatest inspiration when he is outdoors. He has pursued his passion for photography from the frozen world of Antarctica to the Peruvian Andes and across the United States. He has been creating art and working with his hands his whole life. “Whether I am hiking, snowboarding, working in my garden, or kayaking, the great outdoors is my happy place”. As well as his nature photography, Kinnan also specializes in pet portraits stating that he can often be found with a dog nearby including his 13-year-old cattle dog, Josey and a two-year old Australian Shepherd, Paisley.

A long-time employee of Central Maine Medical Center, Gould has worked in the Radiology Department for over 36 years. Starting from an early age, she could often be seen with a camera in her hand. She enjoys focusing her lens on the world around her whether it is wildlife, scenic views or the recent northern lights displays. Always inspired by the natural world, one of her favorite activities is wandering side roads and capturing moments of beauty. “My images are my fun sideline and at times combine both photography and art to create a unique image”.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

“Antarctica Reflection” by Corey Kinnan (photograph supplied by photographer)