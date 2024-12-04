Reduce your utility use with Community Concepts

AUBURN, ME — On Tuesday, December 10th from 4 to 5 PM, the Auburn Public Library will be hosting a presentation by Community Concepts on home energy efficiency and how to reduce your utility usage.

It is never too late to start cutting back effectively on your energy use and reduce costs. Community Concepts will be putting on a presentation about different ways to reduce utility usage. There will be handouts along with a bag of energy efficient items that will be raffled off to attendees. Community Concepts is a local organization based out of Lewiston that provides pathways to a healthy life for and with those most impacted by inequities in Western Maine through programs, partnerships, and advocacy. They have a variety of housing and energy programs and offerings to help homeowners and renters alike meet their housing needs and goals.

This program will take place in the Androscoggin Community Room at the Auburn Public Library. Registration is not required.

For more information about this and other programs offered at the Auburn Public Library, visit their website at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.