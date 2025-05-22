“Mainely History” podcast live show at APL

AUBURN, ME – The Auburn Public Library is hosting a live show of the “Mainely History” podcast on Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 4 to 5:30 PM.

Cohosts Ian Saxine and Tiffany Link will discuss the Wabanaki history of the Pejepscot Portage, extending back thousands of years and into the present day, with Historian Joseph Hall (Bates College). They’ll examine what different sources can tell us about the Wabanaki past, and what a history of the Androscoggin River region that takes the role of Indigenous people seriously looks like.

Mainely History is a podcast featuring unscripted conversations with writers, curators, and other knowledgeable guests that connects colorful local stories to big ideas.

Tiffany Link is the Collections Curator at the Maine Historical Society in Portland. Ian Saxine is Assistant Professor of History at Bridgewater State University. Their guest, Joseph Hall, is Associate Professor of History at Bates College specializing in colonial and Native American history, and currently a historian for the Pejepscot Portage Mapping Project.

This program is paid for by proceeds from the Lisa Giguere & Ralph Tuttle Endowment Fund. This program will take place in the Androscoggin Community Room at the Auburn Public Library.

For more information about this and other programs offered at the Auburn Public Library, visit their website at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.