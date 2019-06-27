Make-A-Wish comedy fundraiser features headliner Karen Morgan

A finalist on Nick at Nite’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America,” Morgan set aside a career as a successful trial attorney to pursue comedy full-time.

In partnership with Uncle Andy’s Digest, L-A Metro Magazine, and Side By Each Brewing, Maine Event Comedy will present nationally touring comedian Karen Morgan at Side By Each Brewing on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. The show will also feature Steve Scarfo, Luke Hanbury, and Julie Poulin. All proceeds from this special comedy fundraiser will benefit Make-A-Wish Maine.

A native of Athens, Georgia, Karen Morgan set aside a career as a successful trial attorney to pursue comedy full-time. She was a finalist on Nick at Nite’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America” and has been touring the country playing clubs, theaters, and corporate events ever since.

Morgan has performed at Caroline’s in New York, the Improv in Las Vegas, and the Laugh Factory in Hollywood. Her comedy can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and nationally syndicated radio shows. Her television appearances include ads for Walmart and Zyrtec. She resides in Cumberland and is licensed to practice law in both Maine and Georgia. However, she plans to stick with comedy until someone in her family gets arrested – again.

Steve Scarfo’s bizarre, high-energy viewpoint has kept audiences laughing throughout New England. He’s performed at Nick’s Comedy Stop, Laugh Boston, Comix at Foxwoods, and with Laugh Riots Productions. He’s worked with national acts, including Dave Coulier, Victoria Jackson, and Jeff Dunham. A trained actor, he has also appeared in the A&E real-life drama “Caesars 24/7.” He was prominently featured in the 2004 Red Sox World Series MasterCard commercial and has appeared in several movies, including “Fever Pitch,” “The Departed,” and “The Fighter.”

Julie Poulin is making waves in her young stand-up career. She recently bested a field of 20 comedians from throughout New England in winning Maine Event Comedy’s Tightest Five contest. A few months later, she won the Central Maine Comedy Invitational at Lewiston’s Franco Center.

Luke Hanbury’s funny observations and edgy humor have entertained audiences from Bar Harbor to California. He won Portland’s Funniest Professional contest in 2006 and has performed at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles and the Ice House in Pasadena.

“I was honored when Jim Marston (owner of Uncle Andy’s Digest and LA Metro Magazine) asked me to be part of this event,” said Maine Event Comedy founder Mark Turcotte. “Make-A-Wish has such a positive impact on people’s lives and Side By Each Brewing is a fantastic venue for comedy. It’s going to be a fun night for all involved.”

The show is open to those ages 21 and older. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at maineeventcomedy.com.

Side By Each Brewing is located at 1110 Minot Avenue in Auburn. For more information, call 513-0742 or email mark@maineeventcomedy.com.