Maine College of Health Professions graduates 82

The Class of 2019 includes 63 students in nursing and 19 students in radiologic technology. (Photo by Dave Gondek Photography)

In a ceremony at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee, the Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston recently graduated 63 students in nursing and 19 students in radiologic technology. The graduates were awarded Associate Degrees in Applied Science in their respective fields. Several graduating students also received awards during the ceremony.

MCHP President Dr. Monika Bissell welcomed Senator Ned Claxton, M.D. as the commencement speaker. Other guests included Dr. Mary-Anne Ponti, Vice-President of Nursing at Central Maine Medical Center; and several MCHP Board members, including Dr. Pam Baker (chair), Dr. David Tupponce, Dr. Dre Gager, Dr. Raj Woolever, Dr. Gus Crothers, Dr. Peter Schlax, Anne Kemper, and Joan Macri. Rev. James Weathersby, M.Div., BCC Chaplain II of Riverview Psychiatric Center, offered the “Call for Reflection and Benediction.” Providing class reflections were Nursing Class President Andrew Primavera and Radiologic Technology Class President Brianna Gaillardetz.

Dr. Baker presented the MCHP Board of Trustees Awards, recognizing students who demonstrate leadership qualities, display concern and understanding for others, make decisions and assume responsibility for their actions, and establish trust in their interactions with others, to Nursing graduate Elizabeth O’Brien and Radiologic Technology graduate Jennifer Brown.

Dr. Bissell presented the MCHP President’s Awards, recognizing the senior students attaining the highest academic achievements, to Nursing graduate Elizabeth O’Brien and Radiologic Technology graduate Jennifer Brown. This award is given to the students with the highest GPA in each program of study.

The members of the MCHP Class of 2019 are:

Nursing: Sarah Beal, Holly Benner, Kristina Blake, Rylie Blanchet, Britney Blodgett, Renata Boisvert, Clara Bolduc, Chivette Breton, Rielly Bryant, Kailey Bubier, Nicole Burnham, Christine Candage-Currier, Mikaela Carey, Kelly Carver, Summer Cavallaro, Steven Churchill, Krysta Clark, Craig Crosby, Lecia Curtis, Jessica Davis, Julie Davis, Kevin Davis, Dakasha Desrosiers, Jamie Deweese, Katie Edwards, Maggie Elliott, Katie Fullerton, Danielle Gamblin, Gabrielle Garcia, Ashley Gerrish, Brittany Greaney, Hannah Hill, Krista Hopkins, Karisa Hinkley, Hayley Holmes, Brandy Jenkins, Bailey Jumper, Devan Kelleher, Tori Kelly, Lori-Ann Kent, Rylee Kilbride, Nicole Latulippe, Rebecca Leavitt, Bethany Lozada, Nawal Mahamud, Zachary Mayo, Devin McGlashing, Lily Mitchell, Elizabeth O’Brien, Nateasha Ouellette, Danielle Paus, Shelby Peavey, Jessica Perkins, Sara Perkins, Joseph Petrin, Katelyn Picard, April Potvin, Ella Pratt, Andrew Primavera, Megan Raymond, Ayana Reed, DeAnna Robinson, and Kayla Rydzewski.

Radiologic Technology: Sarah Annance, Ashley Belanger, Denny Bourgoin, Jennifer Brown, Lindsay Cookson, Josie Desjardins, Patricia Distasio, Jade Fecteau, Brianna Gaillardetz, Alissa Gosselin, Taber Hatch, Kevin Hong, Cari Jolin, Kendra Kirby, Sophia Latham, Sarah Miner, Tanya Ogden, and Cordell Rodney.

Maine College of Health Professions offers fully accredited associate degree programs in nursing, radiologic technology, and health sciences, as well as the RN to BSN. Certificate programs are available in sonography, mammography, licensed practical nursing, computed tomography, nurses’ assistant, and phlebotomy.

General education courses are also offered each semester and are open to the public. For more information, call 795-2840 or visit mchp.edu.