Marcel Gagne to address Rotary Club

The guest speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club on Thursday, February 20, from noon to 1 p.m. will be Marcel Gagne. The event will take place at the Village Inn at 165 High Street in Auburn.

Marcel Gagne is a Business Ownership Conversion Specialist with the Cooperative Development Institute (CDI), a New England non-profit. CDI assists and supports a Cooperative Economy with locally grown food, affordable housing/ownership, and business ownership solutions to existing businesses into co-ops through employee and community buy-outs. Business Ownership Services can assist with succession planning strategies, and/or business expansion solutions. CDI can also help with financial, feasibility, market, and business planning. Gagne also has an extensive background in workforce development and worked in community and economic development for a decade with a nationally known organization, CEI. He has a training background in customer satisfaction, interviewing skills, supervisory implementation & coaching, as well as being a qualified Myers-Brigs’ Type Indicator facilitator.

Guests are welcome, and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant. For more information please contact Club President Celeste Yakawonis at celyak@megalink.net, follow us on Facebook, or see www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.