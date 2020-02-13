APL indoor homestead goods and farmer’s market

The Auburn Public Library invites all ages to one of their biggest family events of the year. Join us on February 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for our annual Homestead Goods and Farmer’s Market. All the action takes place on the first floor of the Library.

This festive event features live music by Rob Duquette, lots of great vendors and live animals. The vendors will tempt visitors with a culinary delight of homegrown and homemade foods and treats, plus homestead crafts such as pottery and homemade soap.

The Auburn Public Library’s Farmer’s Market is free to the public and is one way the library thanks all our community members and community businesses for their wonderful support.