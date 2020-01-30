Mark Turcotte to record debut comedy album at Craft Brew Underground

Mark Turcotte

Maine Event Comedy presents Lewiston’s Mark Turcotte in his debut album recording “Live in L-A” at Craft Brew Underground, Friday, January 31 at 8 p.m. The show will also feature Nic Dufault, Leonard Kimble, and Dee Turcotte-Caouette.

Turcotte began performing stand-up in 2012 and founded Maine Event Comedy in 2015. He was a finalist in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest at Mohegan Sun and a semi-finalist at the World Series of Comedy in Sarasota, Florida. He was also part of the Gotham All-Stars Show in New York City and selected for the Boston, Cleveland, and North Carolina comedy festivals. Most of his material is mined from his family life, an adult-like curiosity, and a series of misfortunes.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine.

For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.