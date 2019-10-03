Marlin Darrah present film “Wonders of the World” at the Sawyer Memorial

Join this unique journey with Marlin Darrah to some of the most beautiful and renowned natural and manmade wonders of the world. In 86 minutes, you’ll visit 43 countries, seeing dozens of world-famous sites, as well as some lesser-known marvels of our incredible planet. A journey filled with the world’s incredible people, wildlife, exotic jungles, mountains, paradise beaches, miraculous architecture and temples, astounding art treasures, old cities, towns and villages, and even some samples of delicious international food along the way.

Marlin Darrah is probably the world’s most traveled filmmaker. He is the award-winning executive director and cinematographer of the renowned Portland, Oregon-based Production Company, International Film & Video. Darrah’s 34 years of production experience have taken him to more than 140 countries worldwide, yielding more than 70 documentary and travel-adventure programs to date. PBS, History Channel andDiscovery Channel have all aired Darrah’s international footage or programs. Recently, a two-hour documentary he shot and directed in Egypt was screened at the Cairo Opera House to an audience of 3000 guests.

Over the years, Darrah has produced promotional programs for dozens of international travel-adventure clients (e.g. Society Expeditions, TraveLearn, Exploration Cruise Lines, etc.). Several respected stock footage companies (including National Geographic) represent thousands of Darrah’s best international HD shots.

Darrah’s productions have screened and won awards at more than 15 national and international film festivals in Rome, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, British Columbia and many others. Darrah is also the recipient of the “Burton Holmes Award for Best of Show – Best Travel Film Showcase”, given by his peers at the Travel Adventure Cinema Magazine.

Shows will be on Friday, October 11 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial, 371 Sawyer Road, Greene. Admission is free. For more information, call 946-5311, visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937