Zach Caldwell Joins Maine Source Homes & Realty as Sales Agent/Realtor®

Zach Caldwell

Zach Caldwell, a life-long Mainer who served in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army sergeant, has joined Auburn-based Maine Source Homes & Realty as a sales agent/realtor®.

Born and raised in the Turner/Lewiston/Auburn area, Mr. Caldwell comes from generations of Maine farmers and businessmen. While serving his country in the U.S. Army, he completed multiple leadership courses as he rose to the rank of sergeant. Now returning to Maine as a realtor, he offers the clients of Maine Source Homes & Realty his problem-solving skills, his insights born of elite-teamwork, and his deep religious faith.

“I’m excited to be coming onboard at Maine Source Homes & Realty, offering my skills as a local real estate agent,” said Mr. Caldwell. “God says, ‘Treat others as you wish to be treated’ and ‘Put others before yourself,’ and that’s what I’ll work hard every day to do for our clients.”

A new father and committed husband, Mr. Caldwell attends Free Grace Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.

Based in the Lewiston-Auburn area, Maine Source Homes & Realty is dedicated to helping customers find the perfect home-ownership solution. Whether one wishes to buy, sell, or build a home, Maine Source Homes & Realty invites customers and prospects to benefit from its 47 years of trustworthy experience and expertise.