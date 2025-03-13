WHA Rotating Art Gallery at CMMC

LEWISTON, ME — The Woman’s Hospital Association (WHA) Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is proud to display the paintings of Kate Cargile and Connie McVey during the month of March.

A local art teacher, interested in literature, history and visual culture studies, Cargile uses these aspects of her life to shape and inspire her artwork. She works in a variety of media, including painting, drawing, and printmaking with subject matter ranging from the beauty of the people, objects and places that make up her everyday life to fanciful ideas from myths, legends, tales and her imagination.

“A few years ago, I decided to bring the beautiful, intricate patterns of quilt fabrics into some of my paintings. I associate fabric remnants with memory: each scrap has associations that come flooding back as they are pieced together. I mix these fabric-inspired patterns with diverse visual elements from my life, and combine them in a non-specific space saturated with color. While the resulting paintings have clear narratives for me I wanted viewers to be able to put their own stories into these paintings”.

Retiring after 40 years working in the field of commercial art, McVey moved to Auburn where she expanded her art studio time to include more paintings of Maine’s scenic vista. She finished her art education with a BFA in 2012 from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. Presently working at her Pond Lily Art Studio, she has exhibited her work at the Main St. Art Gallery and the Matolcsy Arts Center in Norway, the Greenwood Gallery in Auburn and at many local art fairs.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

“Tree Logic” by Kate Cargile (photo supplied by artist)