Mitch Thomas and Friends return to Auburn UMC with ‘Holiday in Lights’

The annual “Holiday in Lights”, with Mitch Thomas and Friends will take place on Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 439 Park Avenue in Auburn. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Thomas, a local pianist/singer/songwriter who directs and performs at Community Little Theatre, will present several seasonal favorites, including some of his own compositions and arrangements, including “Light a Candle for Peace” and “The Friendly Beasts”.

The event features several other local artists, including Tony Morin, local guitarist and singer; Voclaists, Hayden Thomas, Kristen J. Thomas and Nakesha (Kay) Warren. Also appearing are Elias Thomas; Mia- Angelina Leslie; Caroline Young Coffin and Justin Reid; bassist, Scott Powers; guitarists, Neil James and Paul Kinney; organist, Jon Whitmore; and drummer, Jeff Mayerson.

The Auburn UMC is handicap accessible. All proceeds will benefit the Summer Youth Programs at Community Little Theatre. Tickets for the show are $10 each and can be purchased at the door.