Auburn seeks community events for winter festival

The Auburn Recreation Department is seeking community groups and organizations willing to host an event during Auburn’s Winter Festival Weekend: January 24, 25, 26. This annual community event typically features various activities throughout the City, highlighting fun things to do during Winter in Auburn.

Several partnerships are already confirmed for Winterfest 2020. Lost Valley will be offering special “deals” all weekend long, in addition to hosting Winterfest opening night festivities. The “Friends of Mount Apatite” group is teaming up with local snowmobile clubs and NEMBA for an open house at Mt. Apatite and a snowshoe hike. Baxter Outdoors will hold their annual “Packed Powder Series,” featuring their Winter Duathlon.

To partner with the City on Winter Festival, call Recreation Director Sabrina Best at 333-6611 or e-mail sbest@auburnmaine.gov.