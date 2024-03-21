New pediatric providers at CMMC now accepting patients

LEWISTON, ME — Three new pediatric providers at Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC), which is part of Central Maine Healthcare (CMH), are now accepting new patients.

The addition of these new providers significantly addresses the recent shortage of pediatric services in the central Maine region.

Molly Skog is a nurse practitioner (NP) who received her undergraduate degree from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish and completed her pediatric nurse practitioner training at Boston College.

Zachary Newton, MD, also received his undergraduate degree in Maine, at Colby College. He attended medical school at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Georgia and completed his residency at Dartmouth Health Children’s in New Hampshire.

Claire Watson is a nurse practitioner who attended the University of Utah. She worked in Las Vegas before coming to Maine. Watson says providing strong preventative and mental health care for children are the keys to building healthy adults.

“The people of central Maine are very fortunate to have all three of these exceptional medical professionals here in our community, “said Rebecca Brakeley, MD, chief of women’s and children’s health at Central Maine Healthcare. “They join an all-star cast of providers, including Jared Morin, NP, David Baker, DO, Erin Van Wagenen, MD, and a kind, thoughtful office staff. We encourage any parent who is looking for a pediatrician to call Central Maine Pediatrics for an appointment.”

Those wishing to schedule an appointment with Central Maine Pediatrics should call 207-795-5730.