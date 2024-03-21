Healing Hearts presents Lewiston Relief Gala

LEWISTON, ME — A dedicated team of Maine-based event professionals has organized the Lewiston Relief Gala, in collaboration with the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, with the shared goal of raising significant funds to be donated to the OneLewiston Resilience Fund to support long-term economic and community healing events related to the impacts of October 25, 2023 mass shooting in Lewiston.

On October 25, 2023, a somber event unfolded, shaking not only the City of Lewiston but the entire State of Maine. The unfortunate incident claimed the lives of 18 individuals, leaving dozens more injured. Many families have been profoundly affected, prompting a compassionate group of Mainers to unite in support. Let’s come together on March 29th to make a positive impact and assist those in need.

In addition to the event, Healing Hearts is hosting an online silent auction at https://givebutter.com/c/HealingHeartsLA/auction. Online auction items include: 1880’s Saratoga Dome Trunk Restored by Maine Steamer Trunk Company; Four tickets to Portland Symphony Orchestra Magic of Christmas!; four tickets to experience one of the PSO’s Classical or POPS! performances at Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine; One Night Stay & $50 Pub Certificate at Oxford Casino; Oxbow Beer Garden Gift Basket; and White Glove Detailing Package: Bill Dodge Auto. The auction ends at 9pm on March 29, 2024.

Net proceeds from the Healing Hearts Gala will be donated to L/A Metro Chamber of Commerce Foundation to support the long-term economic and community healing related to the impacts of October 25, 2023.

WHO: Healing Harts

WHAT: The Lewiston Relief Gala

WHEN: Fri., March 29 from 6 PM to 10 PM

WHERE: Hilton Garden Inn, Auburn Riverwatch

14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

TICKETS: https://givebutter.com/c/HealingHeartsLA