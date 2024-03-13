The unaccounted for circles of hell: A poetry reading, discussion

AUBURN, ME — In Dante’s Inferno, he easily descends into Hell and explores circles reserved for traitors & betrayers, liars & thieves.

The Unaccounted for Circles of Hell wrestles with the terrifying notion that we are currently there, that the things we suffer on a daily basis — Violence Against Women, Body Image, Death and Dying, and Grief — are a part of some larger punishment.

Join Lynne Schmidt for a reading of their work, and a discussion of how this collection came into being. This program will take place on Friday, March 15, starting at 4 p.m., and will take place in the Androscoggin Community Room. No registration is required.

Lynne Schmidt is the granddaughter of a Holocaust survivor and a mental health professional with a focus on trauma and healing. They are the winner of the 2020 New Women’s Voices Contest and author of the chapbooks, Dead Dog Poems (Finishing Line Press), and Gravity (Nightingale and Sparrow Press) which was listed as one of the 17 Best Breakup Books to Read in 2020, and On Becoming a Role Model (Thirty West), which was featured on The Wardrobe’s Best Dressed for PTSD Awareness Week. Their work has received the Maine Nonfiction Award, Editor’s Choice Award, and was a 2018 and 2019 PNWA finalist for memoir and poetry respectively.

For more information on this or other upcoming programs offered by the Auburn Public Library, visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.

When: Friday, March 15, 2024; 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Where: Androscoggin Community Room