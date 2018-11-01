Norway Savings Bank CEO elected to ABA Board of Directors

Patricia W. Weigel, President and CEO of Norway Savings Bank, has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the American Bankers Association.

At its annual convention in New York City recently, the ABA elected Weigel and nine other bankers from across the country to join the 21 other bankers who are currently serving terms on the board. Weigel has been elected to serve a three-year term.

“I’m honored that the ABA, which represents America’s banks, has asked me to serve on its board,” said Weigel. “Our industry, which employs two million people, extends more than $10 trillion in loans and safeguards $13 trillion in deposits, playing a large part in supporting the U.S. economy. In my role, I’ll represent… the Maine banking industry, which directly employs more than 8,600 people, hold $27.9 billion in insured deposits, and serve 1.7 million individuals, families, and small business owners.”