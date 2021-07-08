Oregon ALS widow riding bike in 50 states

From Team Gary 2021

SCAPPOOSE, OR – Gary Garner, a Navy veteran, died on March 20, two years after his ALS diagnosis.

Within days of his death,his wife Tami Garner, 53, set forth an ambitious plan to fulfill his bucket list wish, to ride her bike in all 50 states in his honor.

Garner will be riding the South Portland Greenbelt on July 14, and welcomes all who would join her, or would like to meet her.

Tami Garner from Oregon will be riding her bike in South Portland on July 14 as part of a national fundraising tour for ALS, in honor of her husband, who died from complications of ALS in March. (Photo courtesy of Tami Garner)

“So often we put limitations on ourselves, and I want to show that whatever contribution we can make to our world isvaluable, and possible,“ she said. “I’ve learned in this last two years that sometimes you have to persevere through the rain to find the beauty within.”

Her mission is to heighten awareness for the disease, and funding not only for the OR/WAAssociation, but for research for a cure for the disease to benefit patients worldwide.

Garner commemorated May ALS Awareness month by launching the self-funded solo trip on May1 in her home state of Oregon.Her Chrysler Pacifica van that was equipped with a wheelchair lift for her husband now serves as her tour van.

She meets with community organizations and their staff across the USA, many who are interested in her journey for this cause, brainstorming, exchanging perspective, celebrating victories small and large. She has been a guest speaker at private ALS fundraisers, and has met people in every state whose lives have been drastically affected by the disease.

Garner’s goal is to raise $50K for Research for a Cure for ALS, and for the Oregon/SW Washington Chapter of ALSAssociation.