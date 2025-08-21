Party like it’s 1813 at LPL’s first literary Regency Ball

LEWISTON, ME – Join us at the Lewiston Public Library’s Jane Austen Regency Ball on Saturday, October 18th in Callahan Hall. Doors will open at 6:30pm, and the dance will run from 7 to 9pm. The ball will include English Country Dancing and light refreshments. This is the Lewiston Public Library’s first annual literary ball, commemorating Jane Austen’s 250th birthday.

English Country Dancing is a style of social folk dance that has been around for over five centuries and was popular during the Regency era. It is an approachable style of dance that utilizes a caller who teaches each song’s dance and calls the figures as the song progresses. This is a beginner-friendly dance, so participants do not need any prior experience to attend.

This free, after-hours event is open to participants ages 13 and up. No registration is required. Regency attire and fancy dress are encouraged.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on this program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3134 or LPLCirc@lewistonmaine.gov.