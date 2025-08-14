FREE e-scribe now!

Pups in the Air takes flight at L-A Balloon Festival 2025

Up, pup, and away! Get ready for tails waggin’ and frisbees flyin’! Pups In The Air lands at the 2025 Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival!

These paws-itively amazing Disc Doggers and their talented four-legged friends will leap, spin, and soar on the Main Field at Simard-Payne Park, 46 Beech St., Lewiston. Catch their high-flying fun: Sat., Aug. 16 at 11:00 AM and at 1 PM Sun., Aug. 17 at 9:30 AM and 12:15 PM.

Bring the kids. Bring your friends. Get ready to be fur-tunately amazed!

This year’s “cast” is full of seasoned pros from national competition qualifiers to top-notch disc champs from all over New England.

