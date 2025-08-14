Pups in the Air takes flight at L-A Balloon Festival 2025

Up, pup, and away! Get ready for tails waggin’ and frisbees flyin’! Pups In The Air lands at the 2025 Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival!

These paws-itively amazing Disc Doggers and their talented four-legged friends will leap, spin, and soar on the Main Field at Simard-Payne Park, 46 Beech St., Lewiston. Catch their high-flying fun: Sat., Aug. 16 at 11:00 AM and at 1 PM Sun., Aug. 17 at 9:30 AM and 12:15 PM.

This year’s “cast” is full of seasoned pros from national competition qualifiers to top notch disc champs from all over New England.

Bring the kids. Bring your friends. Get ready to be fur-tunately amazed!

