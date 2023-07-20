Permanent Commission to Host Community Listening Session

LEWISTON, ME (July 14, 2023) — The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations (“Permanent Commission”) will host a community listening session at Agora Grand Event Center in Lewiston on Sunday, July 23 at noon. Lunch will be served and childcare will be provided on site.

The community listening session is an opportunity for the Permanent Commission to hear directly from racial, Indigenous, and tribal populations about their lived experiences related to disparities caused by structural racism in Maine. The event is part of a series that will contribute to the Permanent Commission’s goal to build the capacity of overburdened communities to identify issues that affect their communities and participate in, influence, and take on leadership roles in related decision-making processes.

“Community listening sessions are a way to hold space for the people most impacted by racial disparities and to give voice to their own lived experiences,” said Angela Okafor, Community Engagement Director for the Permanent Commission. “Hearing directly from communities is vital to the effort to dismantle structural racism so nothing stands in the way of a good life – the way it should be – for all those who call Maine home.”

WHAT: Community Listening Session

WHEN: Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Agora Grand Event Center, 220 Bates St, Lewiston, ME 04240. Parking is available at Community Concepts.

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations was established in 2019, with the enactment of LD 777 and began its work in late 2021, after receiving its first funding with the enactment of LD 1034. The Permanent Commission has a mission to examine racial disparities across all systems with a goal of improving the status and outcomes for the historically disadvantaged racial, Indigenous, and tribal populations in the state. The Permanent Commission is empowered to advise all three branches of Maine government and to introduce legislation. More information about the Permanent Commission’s work can be found on its website: https://www.pcritp.me/