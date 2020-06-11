FREE e-scribe now!

Poland Spring Preservation Society opening for 2020

June 11, 2020

Poland Spring Preservation Society (PSPS) has opened its buildings for the 2020 season.  This will be the 44th year that PSPS will be inviting visitors into the Maine State Building (1893), built in Chicago, Illinois, for the Worlds Fair and the All Souls Chapel (1912) to learn about the amazing history of Poland Spring.  PSPS is located at 37 Preservation Way, Poland Spring, Maine.  Hours are Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.  Call (207) 998-4142 or visit PolandSpringPS.org for more information.

