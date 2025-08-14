Court Street Baptist Church seeking restoration partners

AUBURN, ME – “The Beacon on Court Street,” the Court Street Baptist Church (CSBC), at the corner of Auburn’s Court and Pleasant Streets – darkened and silent for the past two years, is being restored, and the parishioners are inviting Twin Cities residents, businesses, and organizations to partner with us to complete the project.

Dual lightning strikes several years ago, followed by substantial water damage from the unprecedented summer rain storm of July 25, 2023 – and a then-dwindling group of attendees, led to a decision to sell the building. Subsequently, two scheduled sales-closings were canceled, and the number of parishioners stabilized, leading to a recent vote to repair and return to 129 Court Street. City of Auburn officials who have inspected the building expressed strong support for its restoration. While the reconstruction is being accomplished, the CSBC congregation is blessed to be meeting at the Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer Street, 8:30am, Sundays.

The estimated cost for reclamation is $600,000 – daunting, but what we are being called to do. We will very much appreciate the prayers and tangible contributions by the Auburn-Lewiston community in completing this task. Checks may be sent to: Financial Secretary, Court Street Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1005, Auburn, Maine 04211-1005.