Rally together: Run/walk, Ride, Duathlon, Virtual, Spinathon

RALLY TOGETHER: 5K RUN/WALK PRESENTED BY UNUM

Join us for an inspirational 5K that starts and ends at the Festival in the Park. Presented by Unum. Feeling ambitious? Join our Dempsey Duathlon featuring a 4.5 mile run and 21.5-mile ride DOUBLE the fun!

In-person event located in Lewiston, Maine featuring run/walk and ride events on Saturday, September 21st.

Register at Dempseycenter.org

RALLY TOGETHER: RIDE EVENTS

Choose your own adventure! Join us on Saturday, September 21st for a 15-, 25-, 35-, 50-, 65-mile metric century bike ride or Wendy’s Way – a family-friendly out-and-back ride 5-mile ride with an epic rest stop.

Feeling ambitious? Take on the Dempsey Duathlon featuring a 4.5 mile run and 21-mile ride DOUBLE the fun!

RALLY TOGETHER: TAKE THE CHALLENGE

Back again this year–the ultimate challenge for your inner athlete. Register for our take on a Duathlon, presented by Geiger, and crush 2 events in 1–a 4.5-mile run followed by at 21.5-mile ride!

About the challenge

The Dempsey Duathlon is a 25-mile course that you’ll split into a 4.5-mile run to a rest stop where you’ll change your gear and finish the remaining 21.5 miles in a challenging ride to the finish.

General Information:

Event is limited to 150 participants – so register today!

Must be at least 15 years of age to participate

4.5 mile run must be completed in 1-hour (roughly a 12 minute/mile pace)

Bag and bike drop off at designated rest stop to take place early Saturday morning (details to come)

Bag Valet will be available

Personal items left behind for the ride portion will be bagged and labeled

Bagged items will be transported and available for pickup at the Bag + Bike Tent at the finish line

DEMPSEY CHALLENGE REGISTRATION INCLUDES:

Participant t-shirt; Fundraising Incentives; Fundraising Guide to help you achieve your fundraising goals!; Beverage ticket to enjoy a Maine craft beer, mimosa or bloody Mary; Maine-inspired finisher meal in the Food + Beverage Tent

VIRTUAL DEMPSEY CHALLENGE

It’s easy to participant as a Virtual Challenger! On September 21st, pin on your bib, snap a selfie while you complete your activity and submit your results. All Virtual Challengers who raise at least $300 and complete the Virtual Dempsey Challenge will receive an exclusive Virtual Challenge Finisher patch.

Register by 9/1 to receive t-shirt and official bib by Challenge weekend.

On September 21st, complete your activity from wherever you are in the world.

Take a picture as you participate in the Global Challenge.

Submit your results by 5:00 PM ET on 9/21 to receive an exclusive Global Challenge Finisher patch.

All virtual challengers receive: Participant t-shirt and bib shipped to you; Fundraising Incentives shipped to you; Fundraising Tool Kit to help you achieve your fundraising goals!

Virtual Challengers who raise at least $300, complete and submit their activity will receive an official Global Challenge Finisher patch

2024 JIBE CYCLING STUDIO SPINATHON

Saturday, September 21st

CLASS TIMES: 7am | 8am | 9am | 10am | 11am | 12pm

LOCATION: Simard-Payne Police Memorial Park, 46 Beech St., Lewiston, ME 04240

We can’t WAIT to bring our 5th (can you believe it?!) Annual Spinathon to the DEMPSEY CHALLENGE for 2024!

So gather your teams of 2 to 3, or get ready to ride as an individual and join one of the biggest and most impactful events of the year. 100% of the funds raised by YOU help provide personalized, holistic services at no cost to cancer patients, their loved ones, and care partners.

Teams of 2-3 will collectively cycle for 6 consecutive hours, and if you ride as an individual, you can participate in any (or all) of the 6 classes during the day!

*Individual and Team Registration is NOW OPEN!*

About the event

The Spinathon has quickly become a premier annual fundraising event for Jibe Cycling Studio and its community. Over the past 4 years, the event has raised over $175,000 for cancer organizations. This year’s event will benefit the Dempsey Center as an official fundraiser for the 2024 Dempsey Challenge.

Once you register online, your team fundraising page will automatically be created for you! Every single dollar you raise will help the Dempsey Center provide personalized, holistic services at no cost to cancer patients, their loved ones and care partners.

BONUS! As an official fundraiser and extension of the Dempsey Challenge, all Spinathon participants will receive: Official Spinathon Hat Adult Beverage ticket in the Maine Craft Beer, Wine + Mimosa Tent; Access to all Dempsey Challenge Fundraising Incentives