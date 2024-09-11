FREE e-scribe now!

Register for the 2024 Dempsey Challenge

September 11, 2024 | Author

This year’s Dempsey Challenge marks 16 years of making life better for people impacted by cancer.

Come together on this one, powerful day to rally, honor, and celebrate 16 years of providing comfort, connection, compassion, and choice to cancer patients, their loved ones, care partners, and survivors—all at no cost.

In-person event located in Lewiston, Maine featuring run, walk and ride events on Saturday, September 21st.         

VIRTUAL DEMPSEY CHALLENGE

Virtual event you complete on September 21st, from anywhere and in any way you choose. Join our global community as we support people impacted by cancer.

Sign up at dempseycenter.or

