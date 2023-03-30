Revolutionary Power of Diverse Thought Comes to Senior College

AUBURN, ME (March 24, 2023) — The Senior College in the Community program at The Auburn Public Library, will feature Bill Frayer’s discussion of Elif Shafak’s, Ted Talk, “The Revolutionary Power of Diverse Thought” on April 13,2023 at 2:00pm This will be held at the Auburn Public Library, Androscoggin Room on the ground floor, 49 Spring St. Auburn, ME. The program is free and open to the public, if you have any questions please call the reference desk 207-333-6640 ext 4.

“From populist demagogues we learn the indispensability of democracy” says novelist Elif Shafak, “From isolationists we learn the need for global solidarity. And from tribalists we will learn the beauty of cosmopolitanism.” A native of Turkey, Shafak has experienced firsthand the devastation that a loss of diversity can bring-and she knows the revolutionary power of plurality in response to authoritarianism.

In this passionate personal talk she reminds us that there are no binaries, in politics, emotions and our identities. “One should never, ever remain silent for fear of complexity,” Shafak says.

We will review and discuss this talk. Mr. Frayer is a long-time Senior College instructor. He has a degree in English from Brown University and in Adult Ed. from USM. He taught at CMCC for 35 years and likes to encourage active participation in his classes. We hope you will join us for this interesting, topical program.