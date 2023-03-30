AUBURN, ME (March 24, 2023) — Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish is pleased to announce their upcoming Cabaret Show to be held Saturday, April 15th at 7 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Church hall, corner of Minot and Western Avenue in Auburn. The cast and crew are gearing up for what is sure to be another spectacular evening of music, magic, and laughter. This will mark its long awaited return as the last Cabaret was held in February of 2020. This Cabaret will have a Roaring 20’s theme to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Sacred Heart Church which was established in 1923. Louis Philippe will return as MC as well as a number of performers from past shows.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children and can be purchased at the church office, 30 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn. For more information, please call the office at 207-782-8096.

The Cabaret Committee (L-R) Pam Vaillancourt, Diane Dennis, Carol DeRoy, Lorraine Cote and Bonnie Stone.