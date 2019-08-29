Rotary Breakfast Club names Youth Fellowship Award recipient

Chantel St. Laurent

The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club has selected Chantel St. Laurent as the recipient of its 2019 Rotary Youth Fellowship Award. The award goes to a candidate between the ages of 18 and 35 who is committed to their community, education, and is on track to become an asset for both the area and their family and friends.

St. Laurent is the mother of two young children, works a full-time job, and is on track to graduate with an associate’s degree in Human Services in the spring. She is active at the state and local level in addressing issues surrounding addiction and suicide prevention. She was presented with a Community Leader award by the Maine People’s Alliance in June 2019 for her work presenting ideas to local and state leadership.

St. Laurent will travel to Adventure Bound in Carratunk, Maine in September to join other RYLA recipients for team building exercises and fun on a rope course and with whitewater rafting. Rotary District 7790 incorporates part of Maine and Quebec, so dual language communication will add to the team-building fun.