Enjoy a slice of pie with a side of history when the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore presents its ninth annual Pie Social fundraiser on Saturday, September 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Against a backdrop of rolling fields and woodlands, the delicious aroma of homemade pies of every type, made and donated by Norlands’ volunteers, will fill the air for this event. Some pies will also be baked by Norlands’ staff using the woodstove in the historic farmer’s cottage.

All pie may be served plain or with real whipped cream or homemade ice cream, while supplies last. Whole pies will be for sale for $13 and individual slices will be served up for a donation. All proceeds will support the Norlands’ museum and farm programs, so have that second piece or purchase a whole pie to take home.

For the third year, the event will include a Pie Baking Contest for amateur bakers. Participants can enter their own homemade pie for the chance to win Norlands-inspired prizes. Contest rules and entry forms may be found at www.norlands.org/eventsor.

Contestants may win a special “Gold Medal” prize if they make the crust using Gold Medal Flour. Norlands is the ancestral home of the founder of Gold Medal Flour, Cadwallader Colden Washburn. Born in Livermore in 1818, Cadwallader later moved west and, at the age of 48, built a flour mill on St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1880, he entered several types of flours in the International Millers’ Exhibition in Cincinnati, taking home the bronze, silver, and gold medal prizes. He then changed the name of the company, launching the iconic Gold Medal brand.

Visitors to the Pie Social will hear more about Cadwallader during a tour of the Washburn’s elegant home, built in 1867. Guided tours will be available all afternoon. Visitors may also experience school as it was circa 1853 by taking a short walk down to the one-room schoolhouse, alsoopen all afternoon, where the schoolmaster will await scholars of all ages.

A $5 general admission fee will be charged for the mansion and schoolhouse tour. Otherwise, it is free to attend the Pie Social and enter the baking contest. Activities will take place rain or shine.

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is located at 290 Norlands Road in Livermore. For more information, call 897-4366 or visit www.norlands.org.