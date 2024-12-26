Rotary Club supports Zambian education program

LEWISTON, AUBURN, ME — The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club recently presented a check for $4,500 in continuing support of the WISE Zambia program, which supports empowerment and economic independence for vulnerable women and children in Zambia through educational, vocational, and agricultural initiatives. The funds come from the club and Rotary District 7790, which consists of 26 Rotary Clubs in Quebec and 31 in Maine.

Rotarian Joanne Bollinger, who serves on the WISE Zambia board, has made numerous trips to WISE Zambia’s headquarters in Kaoma, located in West Zambia. Her work in support of this program takes her around the US to raise visibility, funds, and friends for the cause. “The growth of our flagship program in education under the guidance of local leadership in Kaoma has been nothing short of phenomenal. From supporting 28 high school students in 2014, we now have over 630 students in more than 25 schools and over 90 in colleges and other forms of tertiary education throughout Zambia,” notes Bollinger.

In the photo from left are Rotary board members Christine Wilson (secretary), Larry Delhagen (president), Roger Philippon, Bollinger, Roger Theriault, Peter Kowalski, Stephanie Gelinas, John Belisle, Todd Goodwin, and Peter Arsenault.

More information about WISE Zambia can be found on their website at wisezambia.org. The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club has been serving this community since its founding in 1917. In addition to various volunteer activities, the club raises funds to support local service agencies and to provide yearly scholarships to graduating seniors from area high schools. The club meets every Thursday at noon at the Village Inn Restaurant in Auburn. lewistonauburnrotary.org.