Auburn man earns highest Civil Air Patrol Cadet award

AUBURN, ME – Civil Air Patrol Cadet Sean Haggerty of the Auburn-Lewiston Composite Squadron has earned the General Carl A. Spaatz Award and promotion to cadet colonel. The Spaatz Award is Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet honor, earned by less than 0.5 percent of cadets nationwide. Since the award’s inception in 1964, only 2,547 cadets have become Spaatzen, with Haggerty the 17th cadet in all of Maine Wing to reach this pinnacle achievement.

“I first met Cadet Haggerty at the age of 12 and a half as a new cadet, when I was a new squadron commander myself. I have had the privilege of watching him grow from a shy young man into a confident and effective leader,” said Maine Wing Commander Col. Mark Hyland. “Sean has continually impressed me with his ability to lead by example and serve as a mentor and role model for other cadets. I could not be prouder of the man he has become, not only as a member of Civil Air Patrol but also as U.S. Marine. I know he will continue to achieve greatness throughout his career and look forward to seeing all he accomplishes.”

Cadets qualify to undergo the rigorous four-part examination for the Spaatz Award after devoting an average of 4-5 years to progress through 16 achievements in the CAP cadet program. The examination includes a comprehensive leadership test, an essay on moral leadership, a challenging aerospace test, and a demanding physical fitness test based off the U.S. Air Force Academy Candidate Fitness Assessment. Unlike other CAP achievements, cadets may only attempt the Spaatz examination 3 times. Haggerty passed his examination just prior to reporting to U.S. Marine Corps recruit training this fall.

“The knowledge I gained throughout my years in Civil Air Patrol was instrumental in my success on Parris Island,” said Haggerty. “Because of my time in CAP, I was promoted to private first class ahead of most new Marines. I want to thank the many members who helped me during my Civil Air Patrol cadet journey.”

Haggerty joined Civil Air Patrol in 2017 and advanced through the achievements and awards consistently with an overall commitment to excellence. He has served in leadership roles throughout the country, including staffing encampments and leadership academies in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Texas. He has earned multiple commander’s commendations at wing and region levels, the Civil Air Patrol Disaster Relief Ribbon for service during a federally declared disaster and numerous other awards.

Haggerty was presented with the Spaatz Award by U.S. Rep. Jared Golden at a ceremony on Dec. 14 while on leave following his graduation from recruit training. State Sen. Bruce Bickford presented Haggerty with an official expression of sentiment from the Maine State Legislature. Congratulatory letters were presented on behalf of Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Golden, as well as a certificate of recognition from the Maine Wing CAP State Legislative Squadron. Also in attendance were Civil Air Patrol National Deputy Commander Brig. Gen. R. Jason Bailey, Civil Air Patrol Northeast Region Commander Col. James Ridley, and other members of the Northeast Region and Maine Wing command teams.