Safe Voices seeks donors for holiday outreach

Safe Voices, the domestic violence resource center based in Lewiston, invites businesses and community members to participate in its annual holiday programs Feed-a-Family and Adopt-a-Family.

Individuals, businesses and community organizations are welcome and may choose to support one or both programs. For parents and children who have had to flee a dangerous situation at home, or who have started over and are struggling to make ends meet, donors can help provide a happy holiday in difficult times.

The Feed-a-Family program matches donors with a family to provide a complete Thanksgiving dinner. Donors purchase the supplies for a traditional dinner of turkey, sides and dessert and deliver them to Safe Voices, who will then get them to the family in need.

The Adopt-a-Family program also matches donors with families to provide gifts at Christmas time.

If you would like to participate as a donor, please call or email Victoria Stanton at 207-795-6744 or vstanton@safevoices.org.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please call Safe Voices’ 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.