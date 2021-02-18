Second vaccine clinic at Schooner Estates

Out and About

By Rachel Morin

Schooner Estates in Auburn had their second Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine clinic last Thursday.

Everything went well at their January clinic three weeks earlier, and the same was said for this clinic. Residents received these second vaccine shots in either the Village Green room or the Camden Dining Room at Schooner.

Residents reported the same experience as before – painless, swift and not much time waiting, seated comfortably in the large dining room.

The mandatory wait time after the injection was maintained as volunteers brought ice water with lemon for tenants to enjoy while waiting.

The experience was identical at the clinic downstairs in the Village Green as communication was kept current between the two locations.

There were no untoward reactions. Random checking was done the following day with everyone reporting they felt fine.

The Schooner Estates vaccine team for the Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine clinics on Jan. 21 and Feb. 11. Team members included, standing – John Rice, Director of Operations at Schooner and the team leader for the vaccine clinics; Mark Prevost, Director Resident Services; Randy Parenteau, Director of Maintenance; seated – Dianne Day, Financial/Director Human Resources; and Cindy Swift, Director Nursing and Home Health. (Rachel Morin photo)

The Bangor Drug Pharmacy team returned and were greeted warmly by the tenants who remembered the favorable experience at the first clinic. Team members were Pharmacists John Hebert and Meagan Pelletier. Cindy Roy was their assistant.

John Rice, Director of Operations at Schooner Estates, led the Schooner vaccine clinic team with Mark Prevost, Director Resident Services; Randy Parenteau, Director of Maintenance; Diane Day, Financial/Director Human Resources; and Cindy Swift, MS, RN,CPHQ Director of Nursing and Home Health for both January and February Clinics.

“We had 100% of the tenants vaccinated as well as 80 employees and essential workers,” Rice said. “Vaccinating nearly 200 people in four hours is no easy task. Our team stepped up to the plate to make it happen smoothly and with a smile. “

Rice said the Bangor Drug Pharmacy team was very complimentary of the Schooner clinic’s organization and execution. “We are very grateful for their efforts as well and they were really good to work with,” he said.

Bob Hurd and wife Nancy Hurd were pleased with how smoothly everything went at both clinics. (Rachel Morin photo)

The tenants and staff at Schooner Estates are indeed very appreciative of John Rice’s efforts to have Bangor Drug Pharmacy Team come to Schooner Estates.

Schooner Estates is a retirement community on Stetson Road in Auburn, offering independent and assisted living for seniors in the Lewiston-Auburn area. Residential care is also available.