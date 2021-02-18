Second vaccine clinic at Schooner Estates
Out and About
By Rachel Morin
Schooner Estates in Auburn had their second Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine clinic last Thursday.
Everything went well at their January clinic three weeks earlier, and the same was said for this clinic. Residents received these second vaccine shots in either the Village Green room or the Camden Dining Room at Schooner.
Residents reported the same experience as before – painless, swift and not much time waiting, seated comfortably in the large dining room.
The mandatory wait time after the injection was maintained as volunteers brought ice water with lemon for tenants to enjoy while waiting.
The experience was identical at the clinic downstairs in the Village Green as communication was kept current between the two locations.
There were no untoward reactions. Random checking was done the following day with everyone reporting they felt fine.
The Bangor Drug Pharmacy team returned and were greeted warmly by the tenants who remembered the favorable experience at the first clinic. Team members were Pharmacists John Hebert and Meagan Pelletier. Cindy Roy was their assistant.
John Rice, Director of Operations at Schooner Estates, led the Schooner vaccine clinic team with Mark Prevost, Director Resident Services; Randy Parenteau, Director of Maintenance; Diane Day, Financial/Director Human Resources; and Cindy Swift, MS, RN,CPHQ Director of Nursing and Home Health for both January and February Clinics.
“We had 100% of the tenants vaccinated as well as 80 employees and essential workers,” Rice said. “Vaccinating nearly 200 people in four hours is no easy task. Our team stepped up to the plate to make it happen smoothly and with a smile. “
Rice said the Bangor Drug Pharmacy team was very complimentary of the Schooner clinic’s organization and execution. “We are very grateful for their efforts as well and they were really good to work with,” he said.
The tenants and staff at Schooner Estates are indeed very appreciative of John Rice’s efforts to have Bangor Drug Pharmacy Team come to Schooner Estates.
Schooner Estates is a retirement community on Stetson Road in Auburn, offering independent and assisted living for seniors in the Lewiston-Auburn area. Residential care is also available.