Singing the blues in Auburn

The City of Auburn’s year-long 150th Celebration continues to “rock,” with the upcoming Riverwalk Blues & Brews Festival!

This FREE festival, which is presented by Auburn Savings and the City of Auburn, will take place on Saturday, September 28 from 2 to 8 p.m. downtown at Festival Plaza.

The blues fest will showcase incredible local blues talent, including headliners Downeast Soul Coalition, Memphis Lightning, Double Entendre, Tom Dube, cigar box guitarist and Continental Shakedown The blues fest will also be featuring Auburn Blues Legends Denny Breau, Bonnie Edwards, Ken Goodman, George Stamboules, Matt Fournier, Mary Murphy & Jerry Joe Carrier!

Craft Brew Underground will be serving up brews in the “beer garden” from BluesFest exclusive brewery, Side by Each Brewing Co. Great Falls Delivery Cafe will be offering authentic BBQ. In case of rain, the festival will move indoors to Craft Brew Underground (34 Court Street).

“We are delighted to welcome these exceptional blues musicians to Auburn,” said Liz Allen, Auburn’s Communications Manager. “We are especially proud to celebrate our home-grown Blues legends. We hope everyone will join us for the Blues & Brews Festival and enjoy all that downtown Auburn has to offer on a beautiful fall weekend.”

The Festival is scheduled for the Saturday of what is known locally as “Dempsey weekend.” Event organizers warmly welcome Dempsey Challenge participants and supporters.

Craft Brew Underground and Gritty’s will both feature live music following the Blues Festival. Gritty’s will host Smith Collaboration from 8:00 p.m. to midnight; and CBU will host Mike Schools and the Fish from 8 to 11:00 p.m.

For more information on the Riverwalk Blues & Brews Festival, visit www.auburn150.com/blues- brews.