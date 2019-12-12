Downtown Lisbon Street will be bustling with holiday activity for last minute shoppers at the 5th Annual Sparkle Saturday, December 14.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Poise Yoga Studio and J. Dostie Jewelers, 30 venues will be open with 45 artisans presenting their work in shops along the street. Jewelry; specialty gifts; collectibles; ayurvedic oils; skin care products; handbags; beer; wine; specialty teas; floral arrangements; paintings; photography; pottery; clothing; note cards; books; locally roasted coffee; stuffed animals; yarn; gift baskets; artisan oils and vinegars; shoes; wine tastings and more. And all ‘round joie de vivre!

Downtown Lewiston is experiencing a renaissance boom in office, residential and restaurant development. But retail is a different story. The growth of online shopping has changed the face of many downtown and mall shopping centers.

Five years ago, three individuals, Sandy Marquis, Heidi Audet and Tammie Grieshaber, organized the first Sparkle Sunday, wanting to bring a flash of the historic retail excitement that brought hundreds to Lisbon Street many years ago. With feedback from vendors and shoppers, the event moved to Saturday in 2018. And this year the newly formed Downtown Lewiston Association has stepped up to coordinate and provide support for the popular event.

This one-day pop-up retail experience aims to recreate the hustle and bustle of meeting your neighbors on the street while holiday shopping. Blue Sparkle flags will mark each venue, where maps with vendor listings will be available. The following restaurants will offer Sparkle Saturday food and drink specials: Boba, Mother India, Sonder & Dram, Cowbell, Forage Market, Baraka Market, Mogadishu Restaurant, Global Halal, Taste of Heritage, and Simones Hot Dogs. Two Grand Raffle Baskets of gifts and gift certificates will go to two lucky shoppers who visits 20 of the 30 venues during the event. Parking is free in the Oak Street and Canal Street garages.