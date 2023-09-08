FREE e-scribe now!

St Anne Sodality to hold September 20th meeting

September 8, 2023 | Author

(September 1, 2023) — The Ladies of St Anne Sodality of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish will be having a Pot Luck meeting at the Church Parish Hall on Wednesday September 20,2023 at 6:00 PM. The doors will be open at 5 PM. The tickets for the meal is $5.00 and must be purchased by September 15, 2023 by contacting any of the Board Members or by calling Anita at 782-4516. After the meal, there will be the Installations of Officers, Counselors and Honorary Members. The Church Bulletin will have more information.

Posted in News

