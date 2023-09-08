Good Shepherd Food Bank joins national campaign

AUBURN, ME (September 1, 2023) – For Hunger Action Month this September, Good Shepherd Food Bank joins Feeding America and other member food banks to inspire conversation and drive passion for the issue of hunger. The month-long campaign will highlight the impact of food on people’s lives, and show how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies. When people are fed, futures are nourished, and individuals go from just living to truly thriving.

September marks the 16th year Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including Good Shepherd Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. By joining the movement, the Food Bank believes our collective voices, actions and commitment will help ensure every community has the food it needs to flourish.

“Food has a tremendous impact on people’s lives. We have all experienced firsthand how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Access to nutritious food is essential for each of us to reach our full potential and reminds us that we can all help to create positive change in our communities to ensure that no one goes hungry in America. Now is the time for us to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger.”

During the month of September, people across Maine can get involved by listening, acting and inviting others to speak up about ways to end hunger.

Don’t forget to wear orange on Hunger Action Day – September 15!

Volunteer – Good Shepherd Food Bank is committed to the belief that involving volunteers in its operations is a necessity for carrying out its mission of providing increased access to food for those at risk of hunger in the state of Maine.

Engage and Advocate by sharing this video – be sure to like and engage with Good Shepherd Food Bank on social media. Stay up-to-date with the fight against hunger on Facebook and Instagram. Posting about Hunger Action Month or Day on your own? Use #HungerActionMonth and be sure to tag @FeedingMaine and @FeedingAmerica on your post.

Donate – online contributions are an efficient way to help end hunger in Maine. Every $2 can help provide food for four meals!

Virtual Food Drive – organize a Virtual Food Drive right from your computer! Set up your fundraiser in a few easy steps, share the link with your network, and help raise critical funds needed to help all Mainers thrive.

Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country to collectively act against hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action by visiting www.FeedingMaine.org/