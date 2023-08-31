Hiking New England trails: An author talk with Jeff Romano

AUBURN, ME (August 24, 2023) — Join author Jeff Romano for a slideshow presentation showcasing hiking opportunities throughout New England. The program will cover destinations in all six states with a focus on itineraries featured in his latest guidebook, an updated edition to 100 Classic Hike New England (June 2023). Jeff will share advice, provide insights, and answer questions on how and where to plan your next hiking adventure. The presentation will also include information on New England wildflowers, birds, wildlife, history, and conservation success stories.

A representative from the Androscoggin Land Trust will also be available to talk about their conservation efforts and available trails.

Jeff Romano is a lifelong New England resident who has been hiking for five decades. He is the author of four other guidebooks: Hike the Park Acadia (2021), Day Hiking New England (2015), 100 Classic Hikes New England, First Edition (2010), and Best Loop Hikes: New Hampshire’s White Mountains to the Maine Coast (2006). Published by Mountaineers Books, these publications will be available for sale after the presentation. Jeff has also written numerous outdoor articles for the Boston Globe and other publications.

When not hiking, Jeff directs public policy activities for Maine Coast Heritage Trust, a land trust that conserves and stewards Maine’s coastal lands and islands. He lives in Hallowell, Maine with his wife, and shares his passion for the outdoors with his family, including his two adult children.

This program will take place in the Androscoggin Community Room on Thursday, September 7, from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

For more information about other upcoming programs at the Auburn Public Library, visit their website at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.