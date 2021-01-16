Standing firm after an attack on our democratic process

Guest Column

By Sen. Nate Libby

Dear Friends,

There are days in our country that will live in infamy. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, will surely be one of them.

A violent mob forced itself into the Capitol building, halting what should have been a routine part of our democratic process. Some members of Congress were forced to flee; others and their staff sheltered in place, barricading doors.

Dozens of police officers were injured. Five people have died.

Like many of you, I am feeling angry and unsettled about what all of this means about our country and our future. I love our country, and I truly consider myself a patriot. Storming the Capitol, breaking through windows and security barriers, terrorizing everyone from elected officials to janitorial staff, is not, in any reality, an act of patriotism.

Sen. Nate Libby (D-Androscoggin), Maine District 21, the City of Lewiston. (Photo courtesy of Sen. Libby)

President-elect Joe Biden called it “an assault on the citadel of liberty.” Sen. Mitch McConnell called it a “failed insurrection.” This is not who we have told ourselves we are. This is not the country and government we have promised our children.

We must do better, and all people responsible for yesterday’s violence and chaos must be held fully responsible.

One of the defining characteristics of modern American politics is that we settle our disagreements in a peaceful way. This chaos on the part of a mob in our nation’s capital does not represent how our system of government operates. And the president of the United States, who has been stoking these flames, bears enormous responsibility. He has basically abdicated his role as a president, who has lost an election and who has a responsibility to help bring our country together and to oversee a peaceful transition of power.

I’m sure in the coming days and weeks, there will be more information and discussion about what failures allowed an angry mob to take over what is normally an incredibly secure building. We’ll also have discussions about how America and its people will move forward. There are deep divisions in this country, and it will be up to all of us to help heal them. For now, I want you to know that I’m here for you. You placed your trust in me to represent you in state government, and I will do everything I can to prove worthy of that trust. You can reach me at nathan.libby@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515 any time, whether you have questions or concerns, or if you just want to talk.

