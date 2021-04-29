Steps For Survivors will take place in May

From Safe Voices

AUBURN – Safe Voices domestic violence resource center will conduct Steps For Survivors, a virtual community event, during the month of May.

The event challenges participants to collectively run or walk 4,400 miles, equal to the approximate number of square miles in the organization’s tri-county footprint.

Registration is open through April 30 at www.safevoices.org.

Event coordinator Becca Tinkham said, “Our goal for this event is to spread awareness about domestic violence and sex trafficking, and to engage the community in supporting every person’s right to feel safe and live free from violence.”

Safe Voices serves more than 1,700 survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties each year. The Steps for Survivors event is being conducted instead of the organization’s annual 5K event, in response to ongoing concern regarding COVID-19.

Unlike a one-day road race, Steps for Survivors participants set a personal goal and log their miles from May 1 to May 31. Safe Voices is also inviting participants to raise funds by collecting donations inspired by their walk/run efforts. All money raised will support local services for victims of domestic abuse and violence and sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Those wishing to support the cause from the comfort of their living rooms can donate $44 for the “Couch Potato” experience, which includes a surprise gift.

For the event’s top fundraisers, Safe Voices has partnered with The Woods Maine, a Norway-based brand, to raffle a two-night stay in The Treehouse, a luxury treehouse cabin designed by Pete Nelson. Additional incentives from local businesses will be raffled to participants who reach other goals and milestones.

Steps for Survivors is presented by Platz Associates.

Anyone needing support regarding a domestic violence or sex trafficking situation should call Safe Voices’ 24-hour helpline at 1-800-559-2927.