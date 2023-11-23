Still time to bid on WinterKids License to Chill silent auction

WESTBROOK, ME–WinterKids, the non-profit organization dedicated to helping children stay active, healthy, and happy during the winter months, is in the midst of its annual License to Chill Silent Auction. The auction officially opened on November 13 and will run through December 7 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This exciting event will lead into WinterKids’ 12th Annual License to Chill community fundraiser at Après, marking the official kickoff to another busy winter season. This year, WinterKids has assembled a remarkable selection of premium goods and services generously contributed by Maine and New Hampshire businesses. The diverse array of items up for bidding includes outdoor equipment and sporting goods, apparel and outerwear, health and fitness memberships, delicious food and beverage experiences, home decor, and much more.

With the holiday season fast approaching, many of these items are perfect for gift-giving, making the silent auction an ideal opportunity for early holiday shopping. Contributing businesses to the License to Chill Silent Auction include well-known names such as L.L. Bean, WMTW, Agren, Sidecountry Sports, Bird & Co., Winterstick Snowboards, Sugarloaf, Adventure Bound Whitewater Rafting, Kittery Trading Post, and Portland Pie Company. The generous support of these businesses has made it possible for WinterKids to offer a broad and impressive range of items for auction. There will also be options to donate to Lewiston/Auburn community funds.

The License to Chill Silent Auction allows participants to bid on and win some incredible products and experiences, all while supporting WinterKids’ mission to help kids across Maine enjoy being healthy, active, and vibrant in the outdoors during the winter season. Every dollar raised through this auction will directly benefit WinterKids programs.

“We are thrilled to host the License to Chill Silent Auction once again and are grateful to the incredible businesses that have come together to make this event possible,” said Sterlynn Marx, Events and Sponsorships Manager at WinterKids. “By participating in the auction, you will have the opportunity to treat yourself or someone you love, and at the same time, you’ll be giving the gift of winter fun and outdoor activity to children across Maine!”

Bidding in the License to Chill Silent Auction opened on November 13 and will close on December 7 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The closing of the auction will coincide with WinterKids’ live community fundraiser at Après in Portland, providing a perfect opportunity for bidders to join in the festivities, which will include guest emcees Blake & Kelly from Coast 93.1, music by TJ Swan, S’mores donuts by Eighty8 Donut Cafe, drinks by Après, food by Meet on the Street, charcuterie by Charcutemarie, door prizes, and more.

To browse the catalog of silent auction items, place bids, buy tickets, and learn more about both the WinterKids License to Chill Silent Auction and Live Celebration, please visit https://winterkids.org/licensetochill/.

The 12th Annual WinterKids License to Chill is presented by Mt. Abram Ski Resort & Bike Park. Snowman Sponsors are Kittery Trading Post and PTC, and Snowball Sponsors are Acadia Insurance, Chalmers Insurance, Charcutemarie, Eighty8 Donut Cafe, ReVision Energy, and Sidecountry Sports.