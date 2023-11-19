OCEAN PARK, ME – Maine Authors for Lewiston, an informal group of more than 60 Maine authors, have banded together to support the victims of the recent tragedy in Lewiston. The group has organized a series of book signings, all open to the public, so that people can purchase books and meet the authors. There will be fiction writers, children’s book authors, non-fiction writers, and poets among the participants. This is a wonderful opportunity for Maine book-lovers to support local authors, but, most importantly, to help our fellow Mainers as they begin to heal and recover.

All of the participating authors have agreed to donate all, or most, of their proceeds from these events to help the healing and recovery efforts in Lewiston. All are volunteering because they care.

The authors are scheduled to appear at the following venues in the coming days:

Curtis Memorial Library (Brunswick, ME) – Saturday, November 25, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lewis T. Graves Memorial Public Library (Kennebunkport, ME) – Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Belfast Public Library (Belfast, ME) – Saturday, December 2, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Patten Free Library (Bath, ME) – Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

More events are being scheduled. The libraries have generously donated space to the cause as they, too, support those impacted by the senseless tragedy.

The Maine writing community is a small, but vibrant, part of Maine culture. Some writers have been personally impacted by the events in Lewiston, others because they care deeply about Maine and their fellow Mainers. Most do much of their writing in and about Maine. All want to help.

Maine Authors for Lewiston was conceived less than one week ago and is being organized by David Florig, a member of the Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance, author of The Stones of Ailsa Craig, and the past-president of the Pine Tree Curling Club in Portland.