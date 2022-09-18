Still Time to See Morning After Grace at TPT

LEWISTON, ME (September 16, 2022) — After flirting at a funeral, Angus and Abigail wake up the next morning under the same blanket! When a neighbor suddenly knocks on the door, all bets are off for a peaceful retirement and these three strangers enter each other’s lives in unexpected ways.

Filled with delightful surprises, this hilarious and heartfelt comedy for grown-ups tackles real life issues like love, sex, caring for aging parents – and even medical marijuana munchies – in a way that is both very funny and very moving. AND our fabulous cast of Broadway actors brings this play to life.

September , 22, 23, 24*, 25 – 2022

Thurs-Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2pm, *Sat September 24 – 3pm & 7:30 pm $25 Adult / $22 Group (10+) / $20 Student (19+ with ID) / $10 Youth (4-18)

FOR TICKETS CALL 207-782-3200