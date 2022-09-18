Autumn in the Air at Art Walk L/A September 30

LEWISTON, ME (September 13, 2022) — Head downtown on September 30, 2022 for Art Walk L/A from 5-7 pm and the Music in the Park summer concert from 7-9 p.m. in Kennedy Park!

Enjoy live, in-person arts experiences in more than a dozen locations, including a performance by Taiko Maine Drummers at 5:30 p.m in Dufresne Plaza.*

Arts Downtown

With Halloween approaching, a number of art walk venues will be getting into the spooky spirit. Visit The Studio, 291 Lisbon St., for its annual Horror and Gore art show, featuring oddities, psychic readings, horror and gore art, and much more! Quiet City Books, 124 Lisbon St., will host “Fading Light,” a group show of more than a dozen artists that celebrates all things autumn, from the equinox and fall harvest to Halloween, Samhain, and things going bump in the night.

Check out arts happenings at these and other Art Walk LA venues:

? The Studio, 291 Lisbon St. Annual Horror and Gore event, through Oct 22, 2022

? Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St. Works by Creative Works Auburn Artists

? Downtown Handmade, 182 Lisbon St., 2nd floor. Works by artist Krista Lord, live music by Shanti

and Hiroya, and more!

? Kimball Street Studios, 191 Lisbon St. Artist Jessy Kendall

? Quiet City Books, 124 Lisbon St. “Fading Light” group artists’ exhibition

? Obscura Cafe, 108 Lisbon St. J. Fiori draws caricatures plus artist Kate Cargile

? Museum L-A, 36 Chestnut St., Lewiston Yoga with Shanna Breton from The Sanctuary

Art Walkables

Looking for to-go food items along the art walk route? Try these spots!

? Sambusas and Somali tea at Mogadishu Store, 240 Lisbon St.

? David-Made Pizza at Forage, 180 Lisbon St.

? Piccadilly Panini at Obscura Cafe, 109 Lisbon St.

? Spicy Tots at Boba, 97 Lisbon St. Music in the Park summer concert series**

After the art walk, head to Kennedy Park, where this month’s concert features Chris Robley and Lisa/Liza.

Art Walk LA and all LA Arts programs would not be possible without the generous support of community partners including Community Arts Champion sponsors Austin Associates, P.A., Bates College, Baxter Brewing Co., Berman & Simmons, the City of Auburn, the City of Lewiston, DaVinci’s Eatery, Dirigo Federal Credit Union, Liberty Mutual, Munka Coworking, Payroll Management, the Sun Journal, the Szanton Company, as well as the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation, Maine Arts Commission, the New England Foundation for the Arts, the Onion Foundation, and the Ladd Foundation.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. LA Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

*Rain location: Callahan Hall, Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St., Lewiston * * Rain location: 1800 Club, 24 Court St., Auburn