Summer reading at Lewiston Public Library

LEWISTON, ME — The 2024 Summer Reading program at Lewiston Public Library begins Monday, June 24th and will run until Saturday, August 17th. The library will have free public events, performers and programs for children, teens, and adults throughout the summer. Check the library’s website at www.lplonline.org/events-programs for a full list of upcoming events.

For the Summer Reading program, all ages will be using a bookmark to track reading and activities for free books and prizes. Pick up a bookmark at the library, complete the activities listed, and turn it in at the library to be entered into our end-of-summer prize drawings. Children and Teens will also get to choose a free book to keep for every reading bookmark completed.

All ages may complete as many reading bookmarks as they wish throughout the summer reading program. We are encouraging participants not only to read or listen to books but also make a new craft or recipe or explore a favorite place in our beautiful city or a new landmark in our wondrous state. The first 10 participants of each age group to turn in a completed bookmark will also receive a free T-shirt with the Summer Reading logo. Bookmarks are available starting on Friday, June 21st.

Summer Reading t-shirts will be available to purchase at the first-floor service desk. Adult shirts are $15 and children’s shirts will be $10. Various sizes are available while supplies last. Summer t-shirts are generously supported by the Friends of LPL.

Admission is free to all Summer Reading events and no library card is required to participate in the reading programs. Prizes must be picked up in person at the library.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on the 2024 Summer Reading program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 207-513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.