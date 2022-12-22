New Members Join MaineCF’s Androscoggin County Committee

PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH, ME (December 12, 2022) — Charles Nero and Melissa Hue are the newest members of the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Androscoggin County Committee.

MaineCF’s county committees are made up of community members who live or work in the county and serve as local ambassadors for the foundation, sharing their knowledge and providing on-the-ground local leadership for the foundation.

The Androscoggin County Committee’s volunteer county advisors review grant proposals for MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and recommend grant awards from the Androscoggin County Fund. Community Building supports a broad range of projects and organizations across the state, including arts, education, environment, economic development, and human services.

Nero is the Benjamin E. Mays ’20 distinguished professor of rhetoric, film, and screen studies at Bates College, where he serves on several committees. He resides in Lewiston.

Hue is the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director for the City of Lewiston and lives in Portland. She serves on the boards of Special Olympics and New Beginnings.

Other committee members include Becky Conrad of Auburn, Joleen Bedard of Turner, and Andrea Breau, Anne Kemper, Muhidin Libah, and Adilah Muhammad of Lewiston.

In 2022, the Androscoggin County Fund awarded seven grants totaling $52,500, with two additional grant proposals totaling $15,000 funded by donors with advised funds at MaineCF.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.