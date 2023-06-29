The Honey Exchange at Lewiston Public Library

LEWISTON, ME (June 23, 2023) — Join us at the Lewiston Public Library for a beekeeping presentation by The Honey Exchange on July 19th at 5:30PM in Callahan Hall.

In addition to the presentation on behavior and contribution of honeybees, The Honey Exchange will be showcasing a traveling observation hive. There will be a honey tasting at the end of the presentation.

Phil Gaven and his wife, Meghan, own and operate The Honey Exchange in Portland, Maine. Phil teaches Beginner Beekeeping from January to April, then provides advice and support for beekeepers throughout southern Maine the rest of the year. Phil is a certified Master Beekeeper by the Eastern Apicultural Society. He currently maintains a dozen colonies in various locations and lives in South Portland with lots and lots of bees.

This presentation is free, for all ages, open to the public, and no registration is required.

The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on this program is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3133 or LPLKids@lewistonmaine.gov.