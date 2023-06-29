City of Lewiston to Unveil Latest Public Art 

LEWISTON, ME (June 23, 2023) — On Thursday, July 6, at 11 AM at Kennedy Park, 120 Park Street, Lewiston, Maine, The City of Lewiston and Hugh Lassen, Sculptural Artist, will unveil Lassen’s work of art.

This striking sculpture is the final installation of the Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant award. Funding from the planning grant was used to begin implementing aspects of the Choice Neighborhood transformation plan. The artwork funded was identified by residents as important projects to begin transforming the Tree Street neighborhood. After resident input, Lassen created the abstract piece by combining nature with a human figure reaching into the sky. All are invited to attend the unveiling.